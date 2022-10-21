I was saddened to read of Mike Moore's death in the Green Valley News on Sunday, but enlightened by the tribute written by Mike's son, David “Mike Moore’s last column,” Page A7).
I always read with interest Mike's writings in the Green Valley News because I knew I would learn historical facts from his scholarly works and a person who had interviewed people of interest both within and outside the country.
I called him after one of his writings to tell him my appreciation of the article and he said he'd be writing less because of the illness of his beloved wife. We talked about issues related to peace and justice. He commented on my book about the Nicaraguan Contra War. We agreed Contragate during the Reagan era was as damaging to our country as Watergate during Nixon's. Out of that conversation, I realized my agreement with him on most political issues.
Our community and the world is a better place because of Mike Moore. I know we who read his columns in this paper and attended his OLLI classes are wiser as a result.
Rest in the peace, Mike, that you worked hard to create while on this earth. You will be missed!
