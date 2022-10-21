I was saddened to read of Mike Moore's death in the Green Valley News on Sunday, but enlightened by the tribute written by Mike's son, David “Mike Moore’s last column,” Page A7).

I always read with interest Mike's writings in the Green Valley News because I knew I would learn historical facts from his scholarly works and a person who had interviewed people of interest both within and outside the country.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?