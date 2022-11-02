Our politics have denigrated to where untruths and slander have become the norm.
I am a left-leaning centrist and find these tactics despicable. I have substantial problems with the far left positions but genuine fear and disillusionment of the far right positions.
The political PACs make it essentially impossible to figure out what or who is responsible for these deceitful lies that are being peddled as gospel truths, i.e. Citizens for Sanity...Sanity is a value judgment usually limited to professional judgment. On several of their ads I found it comical that the sources cited were social media (i.e., Twitter).
The far right has become adept at using the Adolf Hitler/Joseph Goebbels methods of using propaganda to sell lies.
We must finally accept the 2020 election was not stolen, science is not a discipline to ignore, the pandemic was not a hoax, public health measures must not be ignored, and vaccines are a blessing from God to use science to fight diseases. The conspiracy theories are almost certainly all hoaxes designed to make someone money.
Inflation is a multifactorial global problem. Big U.S. government spending may be a contributor to the U.S. inflation, but it is not responsible for inflation in Europe, Asia and Africa. The global marketplace is a far larger factor with U.S. inflation. Greed is an enemy of the people.
Truth must be used as a yardstick of a politician's value and how they will treat the citizens. If they lie to get elected, they will do it in political office.
Please reject the liars at the polls. We must make losers of the biggest liars. They want to destroy our constitutional democracy.
