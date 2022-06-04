Dear federal and Arizona state legislators: I want to tell you that I appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Columbine. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Sandy Hook. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Marjorie Stoneman Douglas. Most recently, I appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Uvalde. (And for Las Vegas, and for Orlando, and for Virginia Tech, etc., etc., etc.).
My conclusion, however, is that your thoughts and prayers are weak and ineffective, and — if you accept contributions from the gun lobby – they are hypocritical. I'm convinced that the Second Amendment is flawed as presently interpreted; likely even as originally written. You need to put your good offices to work to repeal it, amend it or take it literally.
The first half of the amendment establishes the entire purpose for weapons in the hands of citizens: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State...". Legislators — gun owners are not part of a militia, and they are definitely not well-regulated! Until you put them into well-regulated militias, they should have no rights "to keep and bear Arms" — that's the way the Second Amendment is written!
Since your thoughts and prayers appear to be useless, please at least read the Second Amendment and use your good offices to have it enforced as it was written.
