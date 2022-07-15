The story of the 10-year-old rape victim forced to leave her home state to terminate a pregnancy has sparked a national conversation over how far some states are willing to go to prohibit abortions.
James Bopp, a lawyer known for his work associated with anti-abortion legislation, said, “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child.”
Many conservatives claim the story was a hoax until the alleged rapist was arrested. Some reporters, including Jesse Watters on Fox News, indicated the whole story was a hoax.
Several high-profile Republicans said the story was fake, using it to accuse Democrats of overreach in their response the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.“I’m amazed a 10-year-old got pregnant,” said Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio.
Said Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas: “I’m a pro-life guy, OK? And God’s in charge on this…”
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” Asked whether he regretted calling the story a lie, Jordan blamed the accused rapist, an undocumented immigrant, and the news media.
Some Republican politicians didn’t believe the story and when it turned out to be true, the emphasis quickly went to the horror of the crime of rape and where the rapist was born. The tragedy of the 10-year-old girl perhaps having to go through the ordeal of a full-term pregnancy and giving birth became of secondary importance.
What has been lost in this story is the insanity that a female does not have a choice concerning her own body.
President Biden said in his speech about protecting abortion access last week, “She was forced to have to travel out of the state to seek to terminate the pregnancy and maybe save her life.”
It deeply saddens me when I think of the possibility of a story like this could happen to any of the hundreds of 10-year-old girls that were my students in my teaching profession. Or, to the possibility for my three granddaughters.
