I found the letter from Steve Wilhelm regarding Election Relief to be interesting and long overdue ("Election relief," Sept. 21). The polarization of our democracy is of great concern to me. The “open primary” mentioned by Mr. Wilhelm is one way to help send candidates willing to work together and compromise in our legislative process.
I’ve been involved in “ranked choice voting” in a couple of local venues. Ranked Choice Voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. By ranking multiple candidates, one can still have a voice in who gets elected even if your top choice does not win. While theoretically allowing for the election of extreme candidates, it tends to promote moderate views in candidates.
I’ve also been researching its use in state and federal elections as well as in other countries.
Alaska and Maine have a ranked choice voting system. So does Australia.
I believe the process has reduced the number of successful radical elected officials which then can lead to more meaningful debate and compromise in legislation. (For more information https://www.elections.alaska.gov/)
