The local issues concerning graffiti, allegedly committed by various teenagers, is a growing concern. On Easter, a local church restroom was "hit.”
I completely disagree with comments submitted by Laurie Cirrincione that suggest that all teenagers are rebellious (“Community problem,” April 27). Proper upbringing is where it all starts.
I never had a problem as a kid growing up because it wasn't the police I was afraid of, it was my parents and what they would do if I ever embarrassed them. You would be surprised at what a "good spanking" can do to get one back on track!
Security cameras are the wave of the future. TSA and several governmental agencies use them to convict those who like to break the law — because they work! Very hard to go to court and expect to get off when you were caught on camera.
For the past 15 years, the security industry has grown by leaps and bounds. Cameras that can read license plates, use infrared capabilities, facial recognition, all can be immediately uploaded to a designated person or the local police department — before damages take place. This is called a "perimeter" surveillance through cameras mounted 20-25 feet in the air where a baseball bat can't reach. It is a fact: Businesses that use appropriate technology have seen a drop in their cost of insurance, as well as unwanted crime to their businesses.
By forcing someone to go home if they need to go to the bathroom is rewarding the evil that is within our society. As our former Vice President Dan Quayle once suggested: Discipline starts within one's own family.
Maybe the parents should be held accountable for those underage teenagers who like to inflict damage on properties that they do not own!
