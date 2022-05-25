This is in response to James Reinhart’s letter to the editor in the May 15 Green Valley News (“Nothing to fear”). Mr. Reinhart starts with stating Donald Trump had a short four-year term. For many of us, those four years were very long. Mr. Reinhart lists, in his opinion, the many accomplishments of the then-President Trump.That list has many debatable feats but that is not my intent.
I think there is room for debate on how effective Trump was as president. What I think is not debatable is whether or not Trump is a good guy, a decent human being. That isn’t true before he was president or when he was president. Oh, by the way, he did lose the last election.
Mr. Reinhart seems to point out that CNN and MSNBC do not report the truth. I wonder how he feels about NBC, CBS and ABC. How about the dreaded MPR and PBS?
I must admit MSNBC and CNN occasionally get a bit snarky with their comments, but in general they are civilized and seldom mean. Fox, on the other hand, is often mean and sometimes downright nasty. It seems it is Fox against the world. Maybe that is why they have a chip on their shoulder.
Fox did have one decent reporter, Chris Wallace, but he finally had to give up fighting the tide of negative reporting.
If we pull too far to the left or too far to the right, how do we move forward?
