As four more bills are making the rounds in the Arizona Legislature, it's our duty to object to their passing.
● HB 2289 would eliminate early voting completely.
● HB 2617 significantly modify the process by which county recorders cancel people’s voter registrations and kick off the roles perfectly eligible voters
● HB 2241 would require voters to show ID when dropping off early ballots ● HB 2238 would outlaw ballot drop boxes This year Republicans in the Arizona legislature have introduced over 100 unpatriotic bills to make it more difficult to exercise our fundamental right to vote.
After the immense embarrassment and expense of last year’s Republican “audit” – which produced zero credible evidence of voting irregularities or fraud – they are hoping we forget all about it and instead continue to push harmful laws to undermine the cornerstone of our Democracy — access to the ballot box.
These bills sew distrust in our fair and free elections. This is un-American, unpatriotic and harmful. It is time our Republican legislators see themselves as Patriotic Americans first and as Republicans second.
