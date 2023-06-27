My domestic partner is under contract to purchase a new villa for us in Quail Creek. We were so excited to pick out the premium lot just 100 steps from the new Canyon Club, along with floor tiles, kitchen cabinets, farm sink and other finishes.

We watched as the project took shape from the slab to framing, to tile and baseboards, etc. We wish we could be as excited now. Our beautiful dream turned into a nightmare when we learned earlier this year that an asphalt plant may be permitted by the town of Sahuarita to operate only a half-mile to the north. Any such installation threatens the enjoyment of this home and the community that we were so looking forward to being a part of. What to do now has caused us a great deal of emotional distress, put a strain on our relationship, and weighs heavily on us as we try to decide.



Lisa Larkin is an attorney, an Associate Broker and the managing partner of RE/MAX Select.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?