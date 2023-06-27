My domestic partner is under contract to purchase a new villa for us in Quail Creek. We were so excited to pick out the premium lot just 100 steps from the new Canyon Club, along with floor tiles, kitchen cabinets, farm sink and other finishes.
We watched as the project took shape from the slab to framing, to tile and baseboards, etc. We wish we could be as excited now. Our beautiful dream turned into a nightmare when we learned earlier this year that an asphalt plant may be permitted by the town of Sahuarita to operate only a half-mile to the north. Any such installation threatens the enjoyment of this home and the community that we were so looking forward to being a part of. What to do now has caused us a great deal of emotional distress, put a strain on our relationship, and weighs heavily on us as we try to decide.
In my conversations with several Quail Creek owners, I have learned that the discussion of this threat and whether to stay or sell and move away is putting a strain on their relationships as well. It is heartbreaking to consider the serious negative effects on health, enjoyment and investment after finally finding that ideal place to spend your golden years.
According to Mark Zimmerman, leader of the Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita, organized to keep our community safe from environmental and financial hazards of any nearby asphalt production, the developer of the Quail Creek Country Club has suspended any additional homesite development on vast acreage that they intended to include as part of their Master Plan. Do you blame them? One site sales agent at another Robson Community north of Tucson shared with me that they have had more traffic since the asphalt plant became a threat to Quail Creek.
Will there be an additional financial burden for the current 2,700-plus existing homes if Robson does not continue to build? Will monthly assessments have to increase to maintain the existing facilities as well as the new Canyon Club and pickleball courts?
Make no mistake. An asphalt plant next to Quail Creek is going to be a problem. While there are many reasons to move, one has to wonder if the “asphalt plant possibility” exodus has already begun. Just recently I saw a $35,000 price reduction on a Quail Creek villa. Maybe it was overpriced. Maybe they wanted to get out while they could. It will affect not just Quail Creek but the community at large. It already has had a chilling effect on real estate buyers, who are under a contract to buy a home with me and wanted to buy in Quail Creek. One is now on hold and the other has pivoted away not just from Quail Creek, but all of Green Valley.
Everyone in Green Valley and Sahuarita should take this very seriously and speak out against it. Let’s keep our lovely community clean and healthy and economically vibrant for the people who live here.
Lisa Larkin is an attorney, an Associate Broker and the managing partner of RE/MAX Select.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone