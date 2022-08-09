Purchase Access

You all remember the promises, “no taxes for those making $400,000 or less.” Well, let’s take a look at the latest bill called “The Inflation Reduction Act.” When closely reviewed, we find that it is just a slimmed down version of the “Build Back Better Act.” What is concerning is taxes.

The authors central claim of this bill, is that it will reduce the deficit and in turn inflation however the Penn Wharton Budget Model found in its analysis that it doesn’t contain any deficit deduction until 2027 (that’s five more years) and “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero” through 2031 (that’s nine more years). If the first deficit doesn’t come for five years, how is that gonna help inflation today?



