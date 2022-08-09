You all remember the promises, “no taxes for those making $400,000 or less.” Well, let’s take a look at the latest bill called “The Inflation Reduction Act.” When closely reviewed, we find that it is just a slimmed down version of the “Build Back Better Act.” What is concerning is taxes.
The authors central claim of this bill, is that it will reduce the deficit and in turn inflation however the Penn Wharton Budget Model found in its analysis that it doesn’t contain any deficit deduction until 2027 (that’s five more years) and “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero” through 2031 (that’s nine more years). If the first deficit doesn’t come for five years, how is that gonna help inflation today?
The Dems are hoping that the $327 billion in new taxes in this bill will slow inflation if the economy falls into recession, but why do we want a recession? Recessions aren’t good, people lose jobs, companies reduce output which reduces inventories and reduced inventories can cause shortages. Not only does the business tax increase in this bill put a cost burden on a business, the Federal Reserve increases that burden by raising interest rates. How is that going to reduce inflation?
An analysis by the National Association of Manufacturers says that “the tax in 2023 alone will reduce real GDP (gross domestic product) by $68.5 billion and cut labor income by $17.1 billon.”
So what does that mean for you and me? First the economy begins to slow when government policies such as raising interest rates and taxes are implemented. Businesses will be spending $68.5 billion less for investments and for producing less of their products in 2023. This in turn will cause a reduction in the labor income of $17.1 billion by layoffs, reduced hiring and such.
Along with that and the purpose of this essay is that an analysis of this bill by the Joint Committee on Taxation found that “average tax rates will increase for nearly every income category in 2023. Taxes will rise by $16.7 billion…on Americans earning less than $200,000 a year. Taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000 will pay $14.1 billion more.”
“(N)o taxes for those making $400,000 or less.” Another White House falsehood.
