I was both amused and gratified to read Bart Hillyer’s offering, "Projection, reality and U.S. readiness," on Wednesday (Page A6). He is quite right about the idea of projection wherein people accuse others of the very ideas or beliefs they suspect or know they themselves have. More on that in a moment.
However, his examples of “leaders” in our country telling us “...Russia’s armed forces were poorly trained, poorly led, poorly equipped, and would break and run headlong when confronted by a competent fighting force…” is simply wrong.
To the contrary, we heard that the Russian forces were probably the second most competent in the world (guess who is first) and poor little Ukraine would be easily overrun, hence war needed to be avoided by diplomacy. World diplomats tried mightily, but Russia ignored off-ramps and invaded. Well, the world has helped Ukraine hold its own, with horrible civilian consequences. But, for instance, in this week's news a massive explosion hit a plant near Moscow, and Ukraine heroically slogs on, though Republicans in Congress continually and inexplicably express intentions to stop our military aid to Ukraine. Go figure.
As to projection, let me give two examples. First, Republicans in this state and nationwide have been whining for years about alleged “election fraud.” Over and over we have seen Republicans pleading guilty to actual election fraud. See a state-by-state compilation at www.heritage.org/voterfraud database, including 1,438 proven instances, 1,240 criminal convictions, 48 civil penalties, etc. This in a country of over 330 million people, of whom 168,310,000 were registered voters in 2020.
Voter fraud is virtually nonexistent. But, in Arizona alone see these convictions: Tracey Kay McKee, a registered Republican who pleaded guilty in 2022; registered Republican Randy Allen Jumper voted twice — once in Tucson and once in Nevada (2020); registered Republican Richard John Greenfield voted once in Pima County and again in Nevada (2019). See also four Republicans from The Villages in Florida — famous for its 2020 "White Power" golf cart parade touting candidate Trump — Charles Barnes, Jay Kutnick, Joan Halstead and John Rider, all pleading guilty to voter fraud in the 2020 election.
And in echoes of current events, New York state’s Rensselaer County, Republicans Richard Crist, 55, the county’s director of operations, County Central Services Director James Gordon, 42, and Leslie Wallace, 35, who works for the county executive’s office, were indicted this year on charges of conspiring to violate the rights of Rensselaer County voters in 2021 elections; they are awaiting trial in federal court. Perhaps they will also try the freedom of speech “defense” of the current leader of their Republican Party, indicted for the same, and related federal charges. And, one wonders what would happen to them if they tweeted (after being warned directly by the judge, and nonetheless denigrating the judge, prosecutors, witnesses, and jury pool): “If you come after me, I’m coming after you.” What has happened to The Rule of Law applying to everyone equally?
My second example has to do with the number of Republican politicians and ministers who are fervently anti-gay and/or pro “family values" in speech and legislation who are later found to be hypocritical, or... projecting. These include, but are not limited to, former Sen. Larry Craig (R-Idaho), pleaded guilty in 2007 to solicitation in Minnesota airport men’s bathroom; former chair of Oklahoma College Republicans and minister Jonathon Hernandez, who was sentenced in January to sex-crime charges (one count of forced oral sodomy and one count of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16). And another Oklahoma politician, Ralph Shortey, who campaigned on family values, pleaded guilty to one count of child sex trafficking after having sex with a minor and is doing 15 years in prison. Then there is Bill Dix, the Iowa Senate Majority Leader and a self-defined “family values” politician who was filmed kissing a female lobbyist; he ultimately resigned. Dix, who had been in the Senate since 2011, co-sponsored an amendment to the state Constitution that would have defined marriage as solely heterosexual.
Finally, and in just one recent example, we have the former president/present candidate Trump calling, among others, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie “fat," federal prosecutor Jack Smith many, many epithets, and Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis “a racist” and “sex pervert." Imagine the extent of his projections of himself onto all of his antagonists. Whatever he fears most about himself.
To be clear, it is the hypocrisy and projection I am highlighting here, not the actions themselves, whether criminal or immoral.
As we once again move into the seemingly endless election “season,” watch for yourselves those who are uncomfortably fervent about their positions and claims, and their extreme protests about other’s actions or beliefs. Perhaps they know too well whereof the “other side/enemies” thinks or believes as they are themselves what they most fear. As the foremost chronicler of human behavior, Shakespeare (as usual) said so well, “Methinks s/he doth protest too much."