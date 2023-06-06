I received an email from U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s office asking for my opinion about congressional spending. The “survey” asked if I’d like to see “increased spending,” “spending stays the same” or “decreased spending,” and “other (please specify).”
The comment space for that option was inadequate for any meaningful input. I responded that they should perhaps try to spend more money on helping common people and less money on killing people but ran out of available characters before I could expand on that idea.
Had I more space I would have pointed out their hypocritical attempt to avoid the topic of how our money is spent. Cutting programs that help people, while at the same time cutting taxes on the wealthy who benefit extremely disproportionally from our economic system, must be part of any conversation about government expenditures. As a Navy veteran I support a strong military, but I served long enough to see how much waste and corporate greed drain the military budget.
Raytheon recently received yet another huge government contract. I wonder how much of that will go into political campaign donations and paying accounting firms to cheat the tax man.
The only reasonable approach to congressional spending is to focus on reality. The important thing is how, rather than how much, money is spent. If Rep. Ciscomani wants to spend more money on missiles and less money on IRS agents who reduce tax fraud, his priorities are messed up.
