I received an email from U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s office asking for my opinion about congressional spending. The “survey” asked if I’d like to see “increased spending,” “spending stays the same” or “decreased spending,” and “other (please specify).”

The comment space for that option was inadequate for any meaningful input. I responded that they should perhaps try to spend more money on helping common people and less money on killing people but ran out of available characters before I could expand on that idea.



