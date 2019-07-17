I agree with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan to “make America great again.” I agree with the goal of the slogan in the sense that President Abraham Lincoln, perhaps the greatest Republican president, said at his second inauguration, “with malice toward none and charity (tolerance) for all…” reflects the greatness of our nation and the responsibility of our president to bring our divided nation together.
It will take a malice-free and tolerant leader to accomplish this. Does President Trump have these qualities?
Raymond Rieckers, Green Valley