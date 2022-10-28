In an article written in Harpers Weekly in 1913, Justice Louis Brandeis made the statement, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

And nothing shines a brighter light on government than newspapers.



Manuel C. Coppola is Director of Legislative Affairs for Wick Communications and publisher of the Nogales International and the Tucson Daily Territorial.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?