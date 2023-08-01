I appreciated Kathy McNeeley’s article, “Mental Health: Time to talk about it, GV,” in the July 19 edition. She rightly states that mental health resources in Green Valley are limited.
I have experienced this same thing. Finding a good, in-person mental health professional here is difficult at best. So far, I have not experienced prescription errors or medication interruptions as has McNeeley, but I dread the day when I need new medications or run out of a prescription due to no fault of my own.
Let’s face it. Green Valley has mental health problems. Let’s start doing something about it.
Unfortunately, we’re either afraid to talk about mental health, don’t care, or don’t know what to do about it. I’m concerned that too many of us just throw our hands up when it comes to talking about mental health and the problems that it is causing Green Valley as well as our entire nation.
When living in another state, I had an excellent in-person psychiatrist backed up by an excellent staff to address my lifelong problem of recurring major depression that resulted in a mental breakdown. This professional staff helped pull me out of this illness into a depression-free life. However, in Green Valley, the only resource I have available to me is a telecare professional. This is not a good situation.
Let's keep this conversation going. Perhaps you have a story to share, or some advice to give. I hope we hear from you.
