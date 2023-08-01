I appreciated Kathy McNeeley’s article, “Mental Health: Time to talk about it, GV,” in the July 19 edition. She rightly states that mental health resources in Green Valley are limited.

I have experienced this same thing. Finding a good, in-person mental health professional here is difficult at best. So far, I have not experienced prescription errors or medication interruptions as has McNeeley, but I dread the day when I need new medications or run out of a prescription due to no fault of my own.



