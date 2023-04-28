It would certainly help clarify the gun debate in this country if the anti-gun crowd would learn more about that which they oppose.
What do you define as an "assault weapon"? President Joe Biden once demanded that we outlaw "the sale of automatic weapons." I doubt Joe knows which end the bullet comes out. All of the recent mass shootings by teenagers? Most of them cannot legally buy a gun. Criminals with records cannot legally buy guns. So, the same crowd that wants to get rid of cops, and have "social workers" respond to domestic disputes and other 911 calls, are the people who would deny law-abiding Americans the right to defend themselves against the rampant mobs taking over our country.
Sure, I can understand why the Socialists/Marxists running our government want to disarm the American people, but the anti-gun crowd should understand that that is exactly the reason gun sales among the law-abiding have skyrocketed in this country
What would you consider "sensible gun laws"? Not thinking clearly is what is fostering anarchy and the mayhem that has engulfed this republic. Please at least consider what would happen to this society with no law enforcement and with law-abiding, working Americans unable to defend themselves and their families.
