It would certainly help clarify the gun debate in this country if the anti-gun crowd would learn more about that which they oppose.

What do you define as an "assault weapon"? President Joe Biden once demanded that we outlaw "the sale of automatic weapons." I doubt Joe knows which end the bullet comes out. All of the recent mass shootings by teenagers? Most of them cannot legally buy a gun. Criminals with records cannot legally buy guns. So, the same crowd that wants to get rid of cops, and have "social workers" respond to domestic disputes and other 911 calls, are the people who would deny law-abiding Americans the right to defend themselves against the rampant mobs taking over our country.



