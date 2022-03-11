The GVR membership is waking up. The “Friends” board majority is trying to limit the responsibility and authority of our CEO, keep minority board members out of their private meetings and off committees, and add layers of secrecy.
GVR members are paying attention. There have been large audiences at the last two board meetings, numerous letters to the Board, Green Valley News and social media — many protesting board attacks on the press and our CEO. This support from members stopped several harmful assaults on our CEO and on members rights. But the power grab continues.
The past-president of "Friends” (GVR Board Vice President), Nina Campfield, has already put her pet issues back on the next meeting agenda — for the fourth time! Why spend more time on this with all the important issues ignored — secrecy, supporting our CEO, treating fellow directors fairly, determining "best use" for the clubhouse, overcrowded facilities, and fair resource allocation to all clubs and non-club activities...
Campfield is pushing her private agenda toward more and more secrecy — secret committee meetings with confidentiality agreements which only "her" chosen directors can attend. Without the protest of the membership, her “Friends” majority continue to support her.
This is outrageous. Members should be encouraged to come to committee meetings as well as board meetings. And directors need to attend any committee meetings, open or closed, so they can stay on top of the issues and represent members. They are elected by and represent the membership. Shouldn’t we be as open and transparent as possible to members and directors?
The ”Friends”-controlled board has also changed the board's Code of Conduct. It previously stated, “When the Board is to decide upon an issue, about which a Director has any perceived or potential conflict of interest, including but not limited to, any personal or professional relationship with a business, group, individual or GVR club, that Director shall recuse herself or himself, without comment, from any Board discussions or votes regarding the issue.”
This Pickleball Club-dominated board has removed that barrier so, as “Friends” board member Mark McIntosh says, they can “finish what we started.” Individual clubs should not be allowed this much power over GVR.
GVR has been an outstanding value for our membership. But this value can quickly erode if we allow special interest groups to “buy” elections by spending thousands of dollars for radio ads and postcards to get their candidates elected and then use their majority to restrict the rights of minority directors and/or members.
Continue to speak out against these abuses of power. Come to the next board meeting. Elect directors who put members first, not their special interests or their desire for power. Vote against the bylaws proposal, which further restricts your rights as members.