As a retired teacher of psychology and sociology I would like to address just one of the false claims by letter writer Joe Thielman in the July 9, 2023 edition of the GV news. His exact words were, “We no longer can pray in schools.” The patron saint of the political right, Ronald Reagan was reported to have quipped during a cabinet meeting back in 1984, “As long as there are final exams, there will always be prayer in the schools.”
According to Émile Durkheim, a “moral community of adherents,” is a core element of all established religions. Human social groups tend to share a common world view and religion is certainly a major social institution in modern societies. So, what Mr. Thielman and others like him actually mean is that they can no longer groom children in the public school system to accept Christianity as the only truth.
If a person believes without evidence in an omniscient and omnipotent supernatural being, they should not need ritualistic public displays of that belief to be performed in state-funded institutions. And if they do, perhaps they should rethink the strength of that faith.
Societies do change through coercion, such as the deliberate destruction of established belief systems, but they change for the better through the acceptance of the value of facts, based on verifiable evidence. In the meantime, keep your coercive proselytizing out of the public schools.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone