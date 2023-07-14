As a retired teacher of psychology and sociology I would like to address just one of the false claims by letter writer Joe Thielman in the July 9, 2023 edition of the GV news. His exact words were, “We no longer can pray in schools.” The patron saint of the political right, Ronald Reagan was reported to have quipped during a cabinet meeting back in 1984, “As long as there are final exams, there will always be prayer in the schools.”

According to Émile Durkheim, a “moral community of adherents,” is a core element of all established religions. Human social groups tend to share a common world view and religion is certainly a major social institution in modern societies. So, what Mr. Thielman and others like him actually mean is that they can no longer groom children in the public school system to accept Christianity as the only truth.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?