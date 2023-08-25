A group of Chicago residents has asked gang members not to shoot people between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. They want to make sure their kids are home by 9 p.m.

I can fully understand the need for parents to protect their children. If the concerned killers who make up the gangs agree to this ceasefire, does it then at least tacitly send a clear message that now that our kids are safe, you may now resume shooting people. This is right out of the “Peoples Handbook for 'Correction Remedies’ for Dummies.” What is the incompetent, radical Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson doing about crime, especially murders in his city? Absolutely nothing.



