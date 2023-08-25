A group of Chicago residents has asked gang members not to shoot people between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. They want to make sure their kids are home by 9 p.m.
I can fully understand the need for parents to protect their children. If the concerned killers who make up the gangs agree to this ceasefire, does it then at least tacitly send a clear message that now that our kids are safe, you may now resume shooting people. This is right out of the “Peoples Handbook for 'Correction Remedies’ for Dummies.” What is the incompetent, radical Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson doing about crime, especially murders in his city? Absolutely nothing.
After several hundred youths recently descended on the downtown area and looted, set fires to autos, broke into businesses, fired guns etc., the mayor said, "It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize our youth who have been starved of opportunities in their own community.”
The Chicago residents voted this morally corrupt man into office while ignoring his opponent who campaigned on a commitment to attack lawlessness in Chicago. Wake up, Dems. You continue to vote for candidates who implement nothing but stupidity and misery after taking office. Why you do so continues to defy basic logic!
