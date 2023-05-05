A recent Letter to the Editor continued the argument that the Second Amendment does not deal with or guarantee the right of individuals to bear arms.
As usual, the author claimed that the provision that provides for an armed militia does not apply to individuals. As with all legislation, this Amendment can best be understood by examining what the framers were thinking. That is best done by looking at what they were faced with that prompted the Amendments' creation.
The militia, at the time of the revolution, was composed of citizens from all walks of life who were willing to die to rid themselves of an oppressive government. The extreme act of armed revolution grew out of an inability to gain relief from oppression through negotiation and diplomacy.
The argument that the militia was the same thing as our current National Guard is ludicrous. The National Guards are reserve components of the other national services, and operate in part under state authority. The patriots certainly did not wish to organize individuals into a military unit under the control of the colonial governors (British military leaders).
The concept of the right to bear arms was not to ensure that people can use guns for target practice, to hunt game, nor just for self defense. No, guns were being used to further the cause of the revolution; to fight off an oppressive government. With the war going on all around them, what other motive for possession guns would the colonial leaders be thinking of?
As to the current problem of gun violence. In this country guns are ubiquitous. Today even some people who have always been against guns are now buying them for self protection. So if outlawing guns would work to disarm the populace, why not just go directly to the problem. That is, make it unlawful to kill people. No, laws are only effective in controlling law-abiding people.
Instead of wasting effort and resources trying to do the impossible, far better we concentrate on the real problem. The people pulling the triggers. Meaningful punishment for acts of criminal violence, and concentrated efforts to identify those who exhibit behavior known to lead to violent acts, would go a long way.
