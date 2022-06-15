Experience shows we can't control people, but we can control guns. Background checks, higher minimum age, waiting period, limited magazine size, mental health checks, red flag… all have a certain supportive logic, but are of pathetic value.
By extension of the mental health argument, the U.S. must have 99.6% of the world's crazies. Listening to gun-rights advocates makes one think that might be true. Likely, it is not.
The difference is that in other countries there are few or no guns for crazies — or any one else — to lust after. Gun availability in this country is the sole significant difference. The changes currently discussed would not change gun availability. They would only make it a bit difficult for a few to get guns. There would still be the ones and twos killings, which make up over 90% of the 45,000 annual gun deaths, as well as the threes and up, up being limited only by the number of people available for a shooter to turn into dead bodies.
The public discussions ought to name those responsible for the availability of guns, and the mistaken idea there is a constitutional right to guns. They include Supreme Court Justices Roberts, Thomas, Scalia, Alito, Kennedy, probably Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Barrett as well, and Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and the other 49 Republican senators and 207 Republican representatives.
Republicans don't go to Congress to govern, but to make sure the government does as little as possible to provide health security, economic security, life security, to protect Social Security, public education, the environment. They, and Democrats as well, go to get a seat, and keep it, regardless. People die, by gun, by lack of access to preventive and curative health care, by systemic indifference, as a result.
