There has been an explosion in bike riding in the last few years but people are forgetting the #1 rule in cycling when passing another cyclist: Just say, “On your left.”
Cyclists who pass saying nothing think they are driving a car. The worst at ignoring this rule are E-bikers, but regular cyclist are just as guilty. I now share “why” this is relevant.
In 1997, during the Solvang Century in California, my wife and I were passed by two cyclist on our left who didn’t say a word and passed within inches of our bikes. Ten yards later on a steep downhill they approached a three-man peloton. Just before passing them, the last cyclist on the peloton swerved left and knocked them into Highway 1, where they were struck by an auto. It happened so fast and right in front of my eyes.
I’m sharing this story with you because of a similar incident in Green Valley a few months ago. Going west on Abrego, two E-bikers, without saying a word, pulled out to pass us directly in front of a car.
Fortunately, the car was able to slow in time and the E-biker just ignored the whole thing. But it sure brought back how foolish people are to just the simple rule when passing on the left.
