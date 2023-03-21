There has been an explosion in bike riding in the last few years but people are forgetting the #1 rule in cycling when passing another cyclist: Just say, “On your left.”

Cyclists who pass saying nothing think they are driving a car. The worst at ignoring this rule are E-bikers, but regular cyclist are just as guilty. I now share “why” this is relevant.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?