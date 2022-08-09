At a time when Russia is grinding Ukraine and its innocent people into dust and China is preparing to blockade Taiwan and strangle that free nation into submission and surrender, our Pentagon, the nerve center of our military, is more worried about our armed forces being politically correct and vaccinated.
The Defense Department mandated all members of the U.S. military must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get out, and as of June 30 broadened that requirement to all National Guard and Reserve personnel. That means almost 40,000 National Guard members and 20,000 Reserve members are now at risk of involuntary termination.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the percentage of mortality in our over two million member military as a result of COVID-19 is 0.0004. Its active duty suicide rate is much higher: 0.027%.
It is becoming clearer with each passing day that the so-called miracle COVID-19 vaccines are more fluff than real game-changers. Witness our fully vaccinated and boosted President’s recent infection and then re-infection. I recently had another bout of COVID-19 after being vaccinated a year ago. I took the treatment drug former President Trump recommended this time and recovered fully in two days with no residual problems. My first COVID-19 infection two years ago resulted in a loss of hearing in my right ear.
Our nation depends on a strong military for its very survival, and especially on our National Guard and Reserve members. Our military services have had to lower their recruitment standards recently in vain attempts to meet its recruitment goals because about 23% of Americans of recruitment age cannot meet eligibility requirements. Hopefully, the Pentagon will come to its senses before it is too late about their morale-killing COVID-19 mandates.
