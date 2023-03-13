Welcome to the best time of the year in sports.
The most exciting, fascinating athletes in the country are competing for the same trophy, the NCAA basketball championship.
Welcome to the best time of the year in sports.
The most exciting, fascinating athletes in the country are competing for the same trophy, the NCAA basketball championship.
Sixty-eight college teams have qualified for the rambunctious, over-hyped NCAA Tournament.
They have battled since October, slogging through daily workouts, tough road trips and tougher conference schedules.
Then came the conference tournaments, the anxiety of Selection Sunday and — for the lucky 68 — assignment to various regions of the country to start the dash for the big prize.
Think about it. The tallest, most graceful and most spectacular young athletes on the planet going head-to-head in a continuing showdown. Every game ends in advancement or elimination.
It’s a show like no other.
Rapid-fire action involving amazingly talented — and huge — young performers, some of them giants in giant-sized sneakers.
They don’t shy away from showboating, either.
Many wear outrageous coiffures, their well-cared for hair cascading to their shoulders and beyond. Or done up in braids or multi-colored knots and spirals. All part of the show.
They make astonishing leaps and moves and execute thundering windmill dunks.
Then they treat the crowd and the vast TV audience to a pantomime of grandstanding that would embarrass the most swaggering peacock.
They’ll throw back their shoulders and thump their chest and let out primal screams. They shimmy and shake and make us either laugh along with them or cringe and condemn such rude and revolting narcissism.
Aw, heck, folks, pull yourselves together and enjoy the show.
The NCAA Tournament is a month-long whirlwind of circus, color and excitement.
It winds up on Monday, April 3, in Houston.
It’s a celebration of gifted athletes young enough to be whippersnappers and skillful enough to be superstars.
Check your brackets, lean back in your recliners and enjoy the fun.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.