Life is so grand in America. A little slump in the economy promotes competition, a few guys and gals coming across our southern border here and there to escape tyranny in their home countries is most understandable, and crime surges a bit every so often.

No big deal, defunding the police was an act of brilliance. We can now train civilians, crown them social workers and send them on 911 calls without those blue uniforms that reek of racism.



