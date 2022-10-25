Life is so grand in America. A little slump in the economy promotes competition, a few guys and gals coming across our southern border here and there to escape tyranny in their home countries is most understandable, and crime surges a bit every so often.
No big deal, defunding the police was an act of brilliance. We can now train civilians, crown them social workers and send them on 911 calls without those blue uniforms that reek of racism.
Let’s not forget the war on fossil fuels. Using our own energy buried beneath our feet, in abundance, clogs the environment with filthy air, but buying oil from other countries that hate us, like Iran or Venezuela at high prices, promotes sound foreign relationships abroad. And let’s not forget the shrewd move by our political friends in Washington, D.C. — a master plan to entice Americans to purchase electric vehicles which will rid our country of the evils of fossil fuel.
Lastly, hiring an additional 87,000 IRS agents will teach those tax cheaters a good lesson long overdue. Now, those that believe this garbage either support fascism and have an appetite for perpetual misery or are hopelessly stuck on stupid. I tend to think the latter “trumps” the former!
