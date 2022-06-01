For the last three months, I have joined others at the corner of La Cañada and Esperanza to show support for Ukraine. My sign read, simply, Support Ukraine, Democracy is at Stake.
We had signs and Ukrainian flags. We waved at folks going by. Some honked, others waved back or gave us a thumbs up. It was a joyous time. We were not there to argue or debate issues, simply to show support for the Ukrainians battling for their country, a young democracy.
There were always those who did not join us, flying American flags, generally gathered in the shade of the only trees just south of the corner. In more recent weeks, the issues that are increasingly polarizing our country have come more and more front and center.
People have been showing up advocating or protesting one or another of those issues, unfortunately, sometimes provocatively seeking to engage in what often feels like angry debate. We regularly had to remind one another, “Don’t engage.”
We no longer know if those passing by, honking or waving are showing support for Ukraine or one of the other issues. The joy of being there is gone, not the support for Ukraine, but being at the corner. So, if I don’t show up anymore, it won’t be because of the heat of the sun, but the heat of the situation.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone