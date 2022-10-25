I’m sure you all are aware of the people who gather at the corner of La Canada and Esperanza every weekend to express their political opinions. Their opinions are theirs as mine are mine. We may disagree, however, this does not give anyone the right to harass those who do not agree with them.
If you happen to be unlucky enough to be stuck behind traffic or at a red light and don’t show your support of their protest you are now considered fair game. We were recently stuck at the light, totally ignored the group protesting. This did not deter them from trying to engage us in a reaction to their jeers of “Aren’t you a patriot," “You must be a commie," “If you don’t love it, leave it,” and on and on, till the light changes, and all this to encourage a response so they can really have at you. It is very intimidating and threatening to be stuck there and verbally abused by a mob, goading others with Bibles, flags and vulgar political slogans on their signs. And this is a weekly happening.
I have reported this encounter to the Pima Sheriff Department and encourage others to do so as well. We live here, these are our neighbors harassing our neighbors.
