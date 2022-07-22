Purchase Access

For years we were told we're running out of oil, that we had to depend on oil from abroad to meet our needs. We believed it, never questioned it.

Then Donald Trump told us we have so much oil we don't have to depend on anyone except ourselves, that we could even sell oil to Europe and make them also less dependent on unfriendly nations. That truth he told us wasn't just a normal truth; it was the kind of thing that affects history.



