For years we were told we're running out of oil, that we had to depend on oil from abroad to meet our needs. We believed it, never questioned it.
Then Donald Trump told us we have so much oil we don't have to depend on anyone except ourselves, that we could even sell oil to Europe and make them also less dependent on unfriendly nations. That truth he told us wasn't just a normal truth; it was the kind of thing that affects history.
Businessmen and politicians use words that favor their profits and policies all the time, and our president today is one of the most prolific of that sort. Such people shy away from admitting that while we should develop renewable energy, we still need oil. We've been thrown into foreign oil again and will make China rich with electric cars and all the other things we get from there that's made with mistreated labor.
Maybe that's why of all the liars ever to walk in the Senate and corporate offices, Trump is accused as if he is the only liar in that crowd. He gets no credit at all for giving us a truth we're beginning to wish we could have enjoyed for more than four years.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone