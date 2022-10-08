The Sept. 28 paper was full of surprises for me. I'm not only "in my 60s and husky," I'm husky and almost 71.
According to Adam Carolla, no one will listen to me. Columnist John Stossel says, "Good for him" ("Comedian shouldn't apologize for a thing," Page A6).
In the Letters to the Editor, I was surprised to see most problems in the world are a result of the "far-left, radical" policies of Joe Biden ("Had enough"). I’m not sure how that works or how voting for a bunch of election deniers is going to fix any of those problems. The radical, alt-right is heavy on blame and short on solutions.
Speaking of radical, some of the new Arizona laws ("A look at Arizona's newest laws," Page A12) seemed over the top. One law appears to ban sex education. Another gives parents the right to sue schools for vague reasons. In a future pandemic, nothing much can be done legally to protect people from its effects. Transgender students are in a really tough place and I’m astonished Arizonans can be kept from adopting kids strictly because they’re gay.
When I considered all these things, the words “odious and depressing” came to mind, but since I’m the wrong age and body type, no one has to listen to me.
