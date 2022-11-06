I shouldn’t be surprised that the Democrats would at the last minute use that old refrain “the Republicans want to demolish and eliminate Social Security and Medicare” to try to win votes. Heck, they have been doing that since 2008, when they said that the Republicans wanted “to push Grandma off the cliff." And it worked then.
I walked the streets for the United Republicans of Green Valley/Sahuarita in the day and was canvassing the registered Republican voters along Abrego on their vote. Fourteen of 19 had changed their vote to Democrat after seeing ads that said that “the Republicans want to demolish and eliminate Social Security and Medicare.”
It was an exaggerated accusation then and is an exaggerated accusation now. Let’s face the truth, both of these programs are going broke soon (Social Security will be exhausted in 2037 and Medicare in 2028) and whoever is in power in Congress will have to “demolish and eliminate Social Security and Medicare” or find some other solution to not do so. Wake-up voters, inflation and immigration are the issues that are truly affecting us today and the reasons for the affliction are President Biden’s and the Progressive (socialistic minded) Congress. Preserve our Constitution democracy and vote the bums out.
