Where does Bart Hillyer get the idea the pickleball center can be used by all 23,000 GVR members on almost any day of the year? I think I’ll take my paddle over there sometime and see if the members of the Pickleball Club will let me play without joining their club or going through their system of ranking players.

Does Bart really think the pickleball center is designated for “open play” all the time?



