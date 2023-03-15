Where does Bart Hillyer get the idea the pickleball center can be used by all 23,000 GVR members on almost any day of the year? I think I’ll take my paddle over there sometime and see if the members of the Pickleball Club will let me play without joining their club or going through their system of ranking players.
Does Bart really think the pickleball center is designated for “open play” all the time?
I also am amused by his “non-apology” for saying the Glass Arts artists make “little things.”
Yes, they make “little things” because they don’t have the space to make big things. Then he goes on to say he will call their projects “tchotchkes” in the future. He claims it’s a neutral term to which no one can object. I beg to differ.
The Merriam Webster Dictionary definition for tchotchke is “knickknack, trinket.” The common connotation is that tchotchkes are tacky and cheap.
I’m sure the Glass Arts artists won’t appreciate being told they make trinkets any more than pickleball players would appreciate being told their game is nothing more than chasing a little wiffle ball around a miniature tennis court.
