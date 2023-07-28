Our country is often referred to as the United States of America. I see this as misleading.
It is unlikely to be debated, but we are far from united. We seem to be a fractured country that is, in many respects, barely intact. Our basic institutions rarely are effective. Our Supreme Court was shaped by the former president.
His adding three conservative judges to the court has turned it into a rubber stamp for the conservative movement. Billionaires can wine and dine some judges like Clarence Thomas and influence major decisions. Women seem to have suffered, given the reversal of the Roe decision. States now are making it extremely difficult for women who have lost ownership of their bodies.
In addition to the failures of this court, we see one party being driven to extremes by a former president and a seeming loss of interest in working in a bipartisan fashion. Extreme indifference or just opposing views make it difficult for the Democrats to work with Republicans, which have become the MAGA party.
Impending indictments add to the former president's campaign legitimacy — he is in full attack mode. He has maintained his innocence and complains about weaponizing the Justice Department and FBI. He attacks Jack Smith and all those who are building solid cases against him. He has ruined many lives and has decided to go after Hunter Biden as well as President Joe Biden.
It is my hope that one day we will see cooler heads work to find a compromise and end this malaise and attack on democracy.
It is unfortunate that our country is split. Books are banned, history is subject to revision or ignored, racial inequality worsens, voting and human rights are growing, children across the sexual spectrum are being bullied, and mass shootings continue as the NRA manages to fight common sense gun laws.
I hope there is light at the end of the tunnel. These are perilous times. In addition, migrants and dreamers remain in limbo as little is done to address their needs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone