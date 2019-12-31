Regarding my fellow parishioner Bishop Chilstrom’s view, I should have voted for Hillary Clinton as President Trump is an immoral person (“Reminder about integrity and the power of voting,” Page A6, Dec. 29).
So, I should have voted for a pro-abortion, anti-Second Amendment candidate who would have shifted the Supreme Court to the left for decades? No thanks!
Quoting Franklin Graham (Rev. Billy Graham’s son), “My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation. Is President Trump guilty of sin? Of course he is, as were all past presidents and as each one of us are, including myself.”
Personally, I pray President Trump remains in office for five more years.
Steve Ware
Green Valley