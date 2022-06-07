I have to disagree with Mr. Paul Fitch’s recent letter on arming teachers (*Help, fast,” June 1).
He is asking already underpaid teachers to make a decision on whether or not to take the life of another human being. This is not a decision made in the comfort of an easy chair, but in the chaos and confusion of a life-threatening situation.
These situations develop in seconds, are devoid of logical, controlled thought and often result in a panicked outcome. Survival depends on intensive training. And as shown by professional officers and their reluctance to engage the shooter in Uvalde, this is often not enough. Yet Mr. Fitch wants to ask school teachers to decide, in one second, is that an active shooter? Or is it the janitor with a mop? Or a fifth-grader with their science project? Who wants to ask a second-grade teacher, just out of college, to make that decision? And where will they keep their weapon? A shoulder holster? In their pocket or purse? Or maybe just put it in the desk drawer.
The problem is complex and the solution may not be easy, but the answer to gun violence is not more guns, that only serves to escalate the problem.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone