I was recently quoted in the Green Valley News as having commented at a Sahuarita Town Council meeting that, "We don't want that (i.e., Vulcan's proposed asphalt plant) in our backyard." Yes, I did state that, but I went on to comment that an asphalt plant "doesn't belong in the backyard of any residential area." Most of the residents who attended the council meeting would oppose an asphalt plant immediately adjacent to any residential area.
Vulcan's proposed asphalt plant isn't just a Quail Creek issue. This isn't a Quail Creek NIMBY situation. This proposed asphalt plant is something that would have negative consequences throughout all of Sahuarita and Green Valley.
The Town of Sahuarita's General Plan is very aspirational. In fact, it's even called Aspire 2035. The plan has goals within it which include language such as:
Minimize man-made environmental hazards
Take a balanced approach to conservation to ensure sustainability
Respect existing homes and neighborhoods
Vulcan's proposed asphalt plant is completely incongruent with these and many other goals within the town's master plan. Furthermore, an asphalt plant located within a rapidly growing residential area of Sahuarita is bad economic policy where developers are looking to build homes and lure new home buyers.
