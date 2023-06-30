I was recently quoted in the Green Valley News as having commented at a Sahuarita Town Council meeting that, "We don't want that (i.e., Vulcan's proposed asphalt plant) in our backyard." Yes, I did state that, but I went on to comment that an asphalt plant "doesn't belong in the backyard of any residential area." Most of the residents who attended the council meeting would oppose an asphalt plant immediately adjacent to any residential area.

Vulcan's proposed asphalt plant isn't just a Quail Creek issue. This isn't a Quail Creek NIMBY situation. This proposed asphalt plant is something that would have negative consequences throughout all of Sahuarita and Green Valley.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?