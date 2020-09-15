I consider myself a conservative and believe our country is at a crossroad. I listen to President Trump and I cringe at every rude comment but we need to consider we need a ruthless fighter and warrior. Without that America is finished. The greatest nation in world history will be gone.
You think God could not possibly be associated with someone like rude and crude Trump. When we won WWII, was God “nice”? Were we gentlemanly defeating Hitler? Or dropping atomic bombs on Japan? Or does God send us vicious SOB’s like Gen. Patton in order to defeat evil?
God is about miracles. We do not need a “gentleman” now. It is the 4th quarter — losing 14-0.
No one is saying Trump is the perfect conservative. He is a patriot, warrior, capitalist — maybe a bit crude and offensive. That makes him the perfect warrior to save America’s exceptionalism, capitalism, and Judeo-Christian values. The choice should be easy.
I am not voting against Joe Biden; I am voting against everything that the party propping him up stands for. It is Trump...or it is the end of the American dream.
Marianne Bishop
Green Valley