Recently, the Nogales International reported that the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is considering wasting some beautiful, iconic trees that line the right of way along Mariposa Road in front of McDonald’s.
What a monumental mistake of engineering. One of the innate laws of engineering is, “Preserve that which should be preserved.” It’s very much a part of environmental engineering. Why would anyone even consider removing these spectacular trees that have been a part of the Nogales landscape for decades?
I saw a plan that shows a new runoff retention basin where these trees now stand. A retention basin is just a ditch to catch water. So ADOT, in the name of progress, plans to waste these wonderful monuments to nature and replace them with a ditch.
I call on the Nogales City Council to take a stand and demand that ADOT do whatever is necessary to save these trees right where they are. These trees are extremely unique in that they have grown perfectly and are healthy. It would be like whitewashing the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Save our trees.
Raymond Kory, Nogales