Our country's founders recognized the wisdom of diluting the power of one individual over others within the larger group.
Biological evolution had not yet been scientifically investigated, but the founders understood and respected the scientific process. The theory of evolution is the best explanation for how biological beings came to exist in their current form.
One indication of our ongoing evolution was the development of social awareness and the establishment of social institutions in order to stabilize the inevitable conflicts which arise from interaction in specific environs. Hunter-gatherer groups, to this day, protect themselves from self-destruction by banishing those individuals who place the welfare of themselves above that of the group. Current scientists have coined the term Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) to describe when that behavior reaches pathological levels in individuals.
The Constitution dictates that we are all recipients of the benefits and consequences of the rule of law. That means that no citizen is above those laws, regardless of their previous employment status.
The combination of Donald Trump’s Narcissistic Personality Disorder, his self-proclaimed proclivity toward violence, and his continued access to the levers of power have nearly destroyed the fabric of our society. For the good of this country, and by extension the fate of democracy, Donald Trump must be prosecuted for his crimes against the United States of America.
