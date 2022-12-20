Our country's founders recognized the wisdom of diluting the power of one individual over others within the larger group.

Biological evolution had not yet been scientifically investigated, but the founders understood and respected the scientific process. The theory of evolution is the best explanation for how biological beings came to exist in their current form.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?