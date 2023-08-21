This is a post in a running series titled Helen's Encounters on NABUR, the Green Valley News online social media platform where the community gathers to talk about what’s going on. You can join the conversation at gvnews.nabur.org.
In my ecumenical meanderings in Green Valley as a member of the Interfaith Clergy prayer group, I have learned about exciting opportunities within brick-and-mortar structures that open the doors to all community members without needing to be a registered member of that faith group.
Lynne Severe is spearheading a new venture called Green Valley Cares to address the isolation and depression evident in some of our neighbors, focusing on calling, listening or visiting these neighbors. I suggested another resource that might be helpful: a listing of specific activities available to people who need NOT be a church member but who will be welcomed to participate in an activity.
Socialization with others is an extremely important factor in this stage of our lives, especially for those of us who are alone. In fact, an Aug. 16 article in the Green Valley News outlines the alarming increase in suicides, especially among senior citizens, due to depression and social isolation.
The following list contains only some of the social activities provided by local congregations. There are about 30 congregations, but I have selected and contacted each of the following faith-based groups most familiar to me personally. Call or check each congregation's online calendar to confirm event dates and times.
Desert Hills Lutheran Church
2150 S. Camino del Sol,
GV AZ 85622
520-648-1633
AA Meetings: Men and women. Wednesdays 2-3 p.m. in the library.
Sober Sisters: Women only. Mondays 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the library.
Grief Share: 13 weeks. Begins Sept. 19 on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m.
Surviving the Holidays: One day. Check website.
Bookmen: Wednesdays 7:45 a.m. Book discussion.
Sewing Bee: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Supplies are provided. Call 520-975-5196.
Safe Harbor for Caring Hearts (caregivers): First, third and fifth Friday of each month, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Contact: Tony Dinardo 661-713-5775.
Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior
555 W. La Canada
520-891-7478
ACA (Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families) Support Group: Contact: Olga at 520-891-7478. 12-Step Program, Drop-ins welcome!
AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) Open Meeting: Wednesdays 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7:30 p.m. Meditation group every Sunday at 6 p.m. (for AA members only)
Free Exercise: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m.
Craft Procraftinator: Friday 1 p.m. Bring your craft and socialize with others.
Soul Lunches: Second and fourth Thursdays. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Donations accepted.
United Methodist Church of Green Valley
300 W. Esperanza
520-625-4712
Border on Wheels Produce: at UMC Parking Lot first Saturday of the month. 6-9 a.m.
Bell Choir: Practice Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Caring for Dementia Network: Second and fourth Thursday. Free and open to all.
Financial Coaching: (Private Sessions) by appointment. Call 520-625-4712.
Hope Lunch: First and third Fridays. Program resumes in Sept.
Prayer Shawls Knitting: Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Life After Loss (grief group): Begins Monday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. for 13 weeks. To register, call 520-625-4712.
St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal
600 S. La Canada
520-625-1370
AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) Schedules: Monday: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday: 10-11 a.m. Thursday: 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday: 7 -8 p.m.
Chamber Music: Second Monday of the month at 10 a.m.
Gamblers Anonymous: Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.
Stress-Busters for Caregivers: Support Group begins in fall
Contact Gary and Pam Chambers for information at 210-275-1160.
Pet Ossuary: Contact the church for information and costs.
Valley Presbyterian Church
2800 S. Camino del Sol.
Call 520-625-5023
Parkinson's Exercise Class: Monday through Wednesday. Friday, 9-10 a.m.
Line Dancing: Wednesday: 3-4 p.m. (seasonal)
Friday Fun: (games) 1-3 p.m.
Free First Wednesday of the Movie: September: "Amazing Grace"
October: "To Kill A Mockingbird"
Green Valley Baptist Church
1111 N. La Canada Dr.
520-625-3600
While most of us were hunkered down at the beginning of the pandemic, the members of this amazing church met the challenge in a very productive manner. To counteract the isolation during the pandemic, they resolved to create a community project which has now become a Christmas tradition in Green Valley. They ordered patterns of life-size figures for an outdoor Nativity scene. For months they cut out the plywood figures, primed, painted, and brought them into reality. They also collect food items for the food banks. They bring joy to everyone in this community, some of whom may need a little light in their lives during this time of year.
On Veterans Day, area veterans from all branches are invited to attend a wonderful luncheon. The program is awesome, the atmosphere is welcoming and the food is plentiful and scrumptious! On Easter Sunday, outside the church, there is a Sunrise Service, where everyone is welcome to celebrate the Risen Savior who brought light into the world.
Since dates for these events can vary, perhaps going to the website or calling the office is the better alternative. These three events are very celebratory, and the community is warmly welcomed!