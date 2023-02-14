When reading the Green Valley News article, "A newspaper's value and how we keep it going," written by Publisher Dru Sanchez, I recognize that all of us have experienced rising prices in almost every aspect of our lives. Certainly the newspaper industry, as she eloquently describes, is not exempt.
We need to consider the following facts:
Where else would we be informed about the upcoming series of six free outdoor concerts at the courtyard next to Posada Java?
Where else would we get firsthand information about Ukraine through the eyes of editor Dan Shearer's brother Pat and his humanitarian efforts?
How else could we be best informed about local events such as The Arts and Crafts Festival, local OLLI classes, and the Tubac Festival of the Arts?
I am looking forward to upcoming articles about the March 4th event, Lunafest, that will be featured in the Green Valley News as well. This film festival features films by and about women. The proceeds, in part, are a local scholarship fundraiser for students who attend Pima Community College and is sponsored by the Green Valley branch of AAUW. It will be held at CPAC and tickets are available at our local Chamber of Commerce, The Book Shop (Green Valley Village) and Nancy Pantz. AAUW-Green Valley will also participate in International Women's Day, March 12. This event will provide an opportunity to celebrate locally with women around the world.
Having a subscription to a local newspaper means being better informed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone