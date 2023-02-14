When reading the Green Valley News article, "A newspaper's value and how we keep it going," written by Publisher Dru Sanchez, I recognize that all of us have experienced rising prices in almost every aspect of our lives. Certainly the newspaper industry, as she eloquently describes, is not exempt.

We need to consider the following facts:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?