September is National Voter Registration Month and Sept. 20 marked the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day.

 Nearly 4.7 million people have celebrated National Voter Registration Day since it was first observed in 2012. Voter registration events across our state this year added to those numbers, because, right now, our democracy is calling us to act. In fact, the Center for the Future of Arizona in partnership with Gallup recently found that “Arizonans want to work together to improve our communities, solve problems and keep building a democracy that works for all.”



Katie Hobbs is secretary of state and the chief elections officer in Arizona. Reach her at khobbs@azsos.gov. Diane E. Brown is the Executive Director of the Arizona PIRG Education Fund, a non-partisan organization that protects consumers and promotes civic participation.

