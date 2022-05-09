Purchase Access

As we were driving back from the White Elephant this morning, we were following a Jeep flying a Trump flag on one side and an American flag on the other, and I realized that I had come to see our flag as a symbol of aggression and violence.

I was stung by a wave of sadness realizing that those on the far right have usurped this image that is meant to symbolize the idea of freedom from oppression and unity of a nation. Instead, it says: We are imposing our segregationist, misogynist, authoritarian values on you, and we are armed.

I am 79 years old, so I have seen this hatred before, from Selma to Boston, and so many places in between. But I thought we had been making progress, I thought we were aspiring to be more inclusive, more understanding that we all have something to contribute toward creating a more perfect union.

I don’t want to be offended, and even frightened, when I see the Stars and Stripes waving in the breeze. But I fear that this appropriation of our national symbol is a sign of the coming imposition of their right-wing values on our country as a whole.

I urge us all: Don’t let hate win.

Beth Dingman

Green Valley



