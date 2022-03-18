It seems like I see more comments these days by motorists who see bad behavior on the road by cyclists and at the same time I hear from cycling friends about motorists’ similar behavior on the same roads.
While both cyclists and motorists would like to have cyclists have their own separate trails, that is an unlikely possibility in the near future for Green Valley. These include discussions about connecting Green Valley-Sahuarita with Tucson’s biking/walking/jogging loop, but that won’t happen anytime soon.
Cyclists would like to have bike lanes separated from traffic by cones or some other type of divider on major roads like Continental and La Canada. Again, that costs money and takes away space for car traffic. In the short term, motorists and cyclists just need to find better ways to share the same roads.
If it seems like there are more cyclists on the road these day that is not a mirage. The sale of regular and e-Bikes has been off the charts since the pandemic. Cycling found a new audience as people wanted safe, outdoor exercise. Not all of the new riders are accomplished cyclists nor are they fully aware of their riding responsibilities.
Green Valley Recreation, Quail Creek and La Posada all have cycling clubs. Each of these puts an emphasis on cycling safety. These include knowing the rules of the road, wearing bright clothing, having both front and rear flashing lights and signaling appropriately. However, their membership is perhaps 10% of the total cycling community. If there are cyclists out there wanting to expand their knowledge and expertise, here is some groups that can help: GVR Cycling Club: https://www.gvrcycling.org, Quail Creek Cycling Club - http://wetandem.com/qccyclists/qccycling.htm, Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocates Committee - https://scvbac.org/ and the La Posada Cycling Group – hankdeutsch@gmail.com.
While cyclists can do a better job of sharing the road, so can motorists. Drivers need to realize that, by law, cyclists are considered vehicles and have an equal right to use and ride on public roads. While motorists would like to keep riders in cycling lanes, that isn’t always possible when turns are required or where bike lanes don’t exist.
The Edmunds Automotive website offers motorists 10 rules of coexisting with cyclists — https://www.edmunds.com/car-safety/coexisting-with-bicyclists-10-rules-for-drivers.html.
Some of their “rules” include giving cyclists three feet of clearance when passing, not being distracted while driving, being aware of the vulnerability of cyclists, and looking before exiting your car.
Cars and cycles are going to continue to coexist on roads across the Green Valley area. With the popularity of e-bikes and concerns about the environment, their number will undoubtedly grow. We need to remember that those on a bike and those behind the wheel are our neighbors and we need to treat them with kindness and respect. As they say, “caring is sharing.”