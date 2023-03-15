Thank you to the Green Valley News for printing on March 1 an Opinion article, “Neighbors had no say as pole went up.”
As homeowners in Estates of Alamos, we are negatively impacted by the Green Valley Water District board’s leadership under Chairman Eric Sullwold. Approval of the water data project had been in the planning for two years and a last-minute notice to our community does not show “concern” for Green Valley residents.
Eric Sullwold shared his belief as a GVR Board of Director candidate that he does not “micromanage.” The magnitude of this project should have explored alternative options. It is obvious that the board took direction from the district manager and a callous disregard for the long-term outcomes on residents resulted.
Sullwold's comment that meeting “goals” is the focus, however, residents are also in need of accountability. Hopefully, Green Valley residents will participate in meetings, hearings and be more vigilant as to how decision-makers serve us whether it is GVR or the GV Water District.
