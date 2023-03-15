Thank you to the Green Valley News for printing on March 1 an Opinion article, “Neighbors had no say as pole went up.”

As homeowners in Estates of Alamos, we are negatively impacted by the Green Valley Water District board’s leadership under Chairman Eric Sullwold. Approval of the water data project had been in the planning for two years and a last-minute notice to our community does not show “concern” for Green Valley residents.



