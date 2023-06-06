Mining in Arizona and other parts of the country are regulated by a mining law that has not been significantly modified since 1872. That law lists mining as the “highest and best” use of public land and was implemented to encourage westward migration.

A lot has changed since the 19th century and it is time for that law to be brought into the 21st century. Recently, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, introduced legislation to modernize mining regulations.



