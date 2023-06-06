Mining in Arizona and other parts of the country are regulated by a mining law that has not been significantly modified since 1872. That law lists mining as the “highest and best” use of public land and was implemented to encourage westward migration.
A lot has changed since the 19th century and it is time for that law to be brought into the 21st century. Recently, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, introduced legislation to modernize mining regulations.
The key reforms that the proposed legislation would accomplish include:
• Prioritize land uses other than mining, including protection of sensitive areas.
• Require consultation with tribal and other affected communities prior to beginning exploration.
• Require companies to fund clean-up of abandoned mines.
• Establish a royalty on extracted minerals, similar to that paid by oil and gas companies.
Current and future mining is of great concern in our area. Mining consumes vast amounts of water, water which is in short supply in our state. Mining destroys pristine wildlife habitat and leaves toxic residues that will remain in the environment for centuries to come.
We need reasonable and environmentally sensitive laws to regulate the mining industry. Please contact your U.S. representative and Sens. Sinema and Kelly to request their support of the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act.
