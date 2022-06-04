Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Recently, Mr. Doug Shumway wrote a piece titled “How to open a mine in today’s world” (May 29, Page A6).

It was a nicely crafted, step-by-step primer on starting a mine. It would be quickly accepted by citizens of Utopia. Or possibly suitable as a web page for investors of a mining company. Maybe even a high school class in civics. You know, one big happy family! But, it is absolutely not the way real life mine development proceeds in this country (I can’t answer for “today’s world”).

Opening a new mine in this country is a bare-knuckles, adversarial contest between “savers” and “destroyers.” If the savers win, the land is protected for now, but rarely forever. If the destroyers win, the pillage and plunder starts immediately, the company wastes billions of dollars of water, eventually runs away with billions of dollars of copper, leaving a despoiled scenery, poisoned land, and a pit that penetrates the aquifer and injects toxic chemicals – and all of this in perpetuity. It is basically a Superfund site that no one will ever remediate.

This is not Utopia, and Mr. Shumway, with his years of experience in mining, knows this full well.

Stan Hart

Green Valley



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?