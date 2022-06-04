Recently, Mr. Doug Shumway wrote a piece titled “How to open a mine in today’s world” (May 29, Page A6).
It was a nicely crafted, step-by-step primer on starting a mine. It would be quickly accepted by citizens of Utopia. Or possibly suitable as a web page for investors of a mining company. Maybe even a high school class in civics. You know, one big happy family! But, it is absolutely not the way real life mine development proceeds in this country (I can’t answer for “today’s world”).
Opening a new mine in this country is a bare-knuckles, adversarial contest between “savers” and “destroyers.” If the savers win, the land is protected for now, but rarely forever. If the destroyers win, the pillage and plunder starts immediately, the company wastes billions of dollars of water, eventually runs away with billions of dollars of copper, leaving a despoiled scenery, poisoned land, and a pit that penetrates the aquifer and injects toxic chemicals – and all of this in perpetuity. It is basically a Superfund site that no one will ever remediate.
This is not Utopia, and Mr. Shumway, with his years of experience in mining, knows this full well.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone