Kudos to Georgia Hillyer for highlighting the importance of mining minerals where they exist ("There's a cost," April 16).
Save the Scenic Santa Ritas likes to say they aren't opposed to mining, just the mining at Rosemont. So, I would ask where they would propose to mine the copper resources we need. Mineral resources exist where they are formed. No human can change that.
Georgia points out that those who choose to live here should be aware that this is an environment for the formation of copper deposits: The copper state! And if you choose to live here you should then be ready to accept the tradeoff of mining copper. You should be ready to accept that mining will be part of your life.
I will go further: I want to ensure that my grandkids have access to whatever technology will be available to them in their future. That means access to reliable electricity, high-tech materials, and that means that copper will be a big part of their energy future. I think that I would rather that copper be mined here in the United States. Thanks, Georgia!
If you want to learn more about mining, go to the Asarco Mining Museum on Pima Mine Road. Take a tour, educate yourself.
