Kudos to Georgia Hillyer for highlighting the importance of mining minerals where they exist ("There's a cost," April 16).

Save the Scenic Santa Ritas likes to say they aren't opposed to mining, just the mining at Rosemont. So, I would ask where they would propose to mine the copper resources we need. Mineral resources exist where they are formed. No human can change that.



