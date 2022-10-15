Moore

Mike Moore

Over the last several years, my father, Mike Moore, contributed dozens of columns to this paper. His topics were often political and not always popular. A couple of years ago, I collected some of the saltier reader comments about his pieces and had them framed for him. He got a kick out of that.

Dad passed away peacefully on Thursday at his home in Green Valley, at the age of 83. He was adamant that there be no funeral, no memorial, no ceremony, so this piece here will have to serve as his remembrance. Dad’s adult beverage of choice was port, so I’m having one as I write. This may get emotional.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?