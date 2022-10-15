Over the last several years, my father, Mike Moore, contributed dozens of columns to this paper. His topics were often political and not always popular. A couple of years ago, I collected some of the saltier reader comments about his pieces and had them framed for him. He got a kick out of that.
Dad passed away peacefully on Thursday at his home in Green Valley, at the age of 83. He was adamant that there be no funeral, no memorial, no ceremony, so this piece here will have to serve as his remembrance. Dad’s adult beverage of choice was port, so I’m having one as I write. This may get emotional.
John Michael Moore, always just Mike to all, was born in Kansas City in 1939. His father Bill was a local newspaper legend and it was inevitable that dad would find his way into journalism. His mother Jessie was a strong-willed woman and it was equally inevitable that dad would become a man of fiercely held opinions.
As a kid, dad buried himself in books. History especially. When he got to college, his own history began. On the steps of the library during freshman orientation at the University of Kansas City, he locked eyes with his fellow freshman Sandy Smith. They became friends for a couple months, then man and wife for 58 years.
Dad had a fascinating and wide-ranging career in journalism. “A writer’s writer,” as the Chicago Tribune once described him, he had a ringside seat to the history of the 1960s and filed one front page story after another from there. He covered the riots outside the 1968 Democratic Convention. He interviewed Muhammad Ali over dinner after white nationalists fire-bombed the champ’s house. He interviewed Charlton Heston in his hotel room while the man who played Moses watched the Apollo moonshot in his underwear. He wrote and produced a documentary on Hubert Humphrey. He became an award-winning editor at the Milwaukee Journal.
At the age of 40, dad did the unthinkable and retired, so he could take care of my brother Michael and me while our mom pursued a doctorate degree and then her own career. And that’s an insight into dad right there. His career was important, but the needs of other people were always—always—his top priority.
In the 1990s, he returned to the working world, first as the editor of The Quill, the official magazine of journalists, then as the editor of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the official magazine of most brilliant people in the world. He loved that job. He rubbed elbows daily with certified geniuses, spoke at arms control symposiums in Russia and China and attended the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony as a guest of the King of Norway.
And in what little spare time he had, he wrote a book on the militarization of space called "Twilight War" that won the Benjamin Franklin Book of the Year Award.
Dad had a great career, but work was never his first love. Mom was. I said this would be a remembrance, so here’s a memory. It’s the early 1970s. A Friday night. I’m maybe nine or ten. Dad takes me to some mysterious and smoky coffeehouse. We sit on bar stools and dad orders me a hot fudge sundae. A spotlight suddenly lights the stage in front of us, and of all people in the world, who steps out into the pool of light but mom. She’s wearing this long, flower-print dress and carrying a guitar with peace signs on its strap and she begins to sing folk songs. I try to ask my dad what’s going on, but he’s not paying attention to me anymore. Because he can’t take his eyes off her. He’s a man in love.
My parents lived in a lot of places, but I think the happiest I ever saw them was when I first visited them in Green Valley. It was an oasis for them and they thrived. Mom sang with the Tubac Singers, dad taught classes at OLLI and wrote his pieces for this paper, and at adult beverage hour they’d go out on their patio and watch the sunset play on the mountains.
My own adult beverage is done, and I think a Green Valley sunset is as good an image as any to end this on. Mike Moore is survived by his sons David and Michael, his grandchildren Melanie and Jack, by family and friends who admired and adored him. Rest in peace, dad, and give my love to mom.
