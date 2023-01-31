Mental illness? We need to talk about this. Why? Because it’s literally killing our nation! And yet it seems that no one wants to talk about it. Why? Because we’re all afraid that as we discuss the symptoms of mental illness we might be the one in our neighborhood or family with this insidious disease.

Heaven forbid that we should have to admit to ourselves and our family members that we have mental illness. We need to talk more about this malady, not less, so let’s talk about it. Do you know what are the symptoms of mental illness? No? Then we need to educate ourselves so that we can identify this disease in others around us or maybe even in ourselves. Do you know what to do if someone has mental illness? Do you know how it is treated? No? Then we need to educate ourselves about the treatments: psychiatric medications, counseling and medical procedures.



