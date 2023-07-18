I moved to Green Valley a little over two years ago following the deaths of my sister and her husband, who resided here for the past 15 years. Over those years, I had visited here several times experiencing the temperate climate, amenities and amazing culture. At that time, I had no idea of the difficulties I would encounter as a full-time resident.
I had received treatment for mental health issues since the age of 12, which included medication management. In Green Valley, I have seen two providers and four individuals to prescribe medication.
They all were via Zoom or were telemental health programs. My supplement insurance recommended someone, and again they were a telemental health program. My issues have more to do with chemical imbalance rather than social anxiety, loneliness or difficult relationships.
I finally found one locally, with a real office and live bodies. After two appointments, the live body disappeared and was replaced with someone via Zoom from Texas. Following prescription errors, medication interruptions and a rapid decline in my own mental health (I was actually entertaining suicidal thoughts for the first time in my life), I began looking for alternatives in Green Valley. I am still looking.
Until moving to Green Valley, I had never been exposed to the rising number of telehealth providers and specifically those providing mental health services. The last provider I contacted, referred to by my insurance, stated that I would not be a good fit for their telehealth program. Perhaps it was that only one of their staff members had more than five years' experience, or that I shared my experience and knowledge of appropriate mental health treatment for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness.
My career prior to retirement was in the mental health field working in various settings from addiction treatment centers, state mental hospitals, a prison, mental health crisis work, a mental health investigator in the civil commitment process, domestic violence shelter, and more.
As a last resort, I have reached out to a national organization to find a resource for treatment. To date, I am sensing that Green Valley would like to keep the possibility of mental illness in their midst hidden so as not to present a blight on this tight-knitted community advertised as a most desirable place to retire.
