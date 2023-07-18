I moved to Green Valley a little over two years ago following the deaths of my sister and her husband, who resided here for the past 15 years. Over those years, I had visited here several times experiencing the temperate climate, amenities and amazing culture. At that time, I had no idea of the difficulties I would encounter as a full-time resident.

I had received treatment for mental health issues since the age of 12, which included medication management. In Green Valley, I have seen two providers and four individuals to prescribe medication.



Kathy McNeeley lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?